What Atlassian's futuristic Sydney tech hub will look like

Atlassian has outlined the design of its new headquarters at Sydney’s proposed innovation and technology precinct after months of speculation.
The 40-storey building, which the company hopes will become the world’s tallest hybrid timber building when complete in 2025, will house some 4000 staff.
Designed by New York-based architects SHoP and Australian practice BVN, the tower will be wrapped in a glass and steel facade, offering a mixture of indoor and outdoor spaces.
It will have natural ventilation to maximise the building's energy efficiency in line with Atlassian’s renewable energy committments.
And contain a series of planted terraces, like this.
“This will be home to thousands of workers and the best new ideas. If you want to work in tech - this is the place you will want to be,” co-founder and co-chief executive Scott Farquhar said.