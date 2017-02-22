Photos: The 2017 Benchmark Awards

iTnews last night held its fifth annual Benchmark Awards to celebrate Australia's finest IT leaders. At a gala dinner adjoining the CIO Edge conference at Melbourne's Grand Hyatt, winners were awarded across eight industry categories.
Before the awards are handed out, the finalists are interviewed on a panel to learn more about the projects they were nominated for and the challenges that came along with them. Pictured: Education finalists Professor David Abramson from the University of Queensland, William Confalonieri from Deakin University, and the University of Wollongong's Fiona Rankin.
Finance finalists Dave Chapman from Teachers Mutual Bank, SuperChoice's Ian Gibson, and ME Bank's Mark Gay discuss competing in tech against the big four.
State and local government finalists David Carroll from Adelaide City Council and the Vic Department of Health and Human Services' Dr Steve Hodgkinson discuss how state governments are faring in innovation compared to the Commonwealth.
Federal government finalists Lesley Seebeck from the Bureau of Meteorology, John Sheridan from the Finance department, and ATO CIO Ramez Katf all agree being a government CIO is a difficult gig.
Ramsay Healthcare CIO John Sutherland talks about the massive potential technology has to revolutionise healthcare.
Dan Boariu from Tabcorp discusses the massive effort that went into getting the betting giant's Sun Bets platform in operation.
Industrial finalists Rob Downing from Hanson, Shelley Kalms (on behalf of Shaun Gregory) from Woodside Energy, and Qantas' Chris Taylor discuss how the sector is becoming a leader in innovation.
Consumer finalists Christian McGilloway from Retail Zoo, Kogan's Goran Stefkovski, and Inchcape's Alan Perkins predict the next technology that will disrupt the retail sector.
And onto the awards. University of Wollongong's Fiona Rankin took out the Education category for the Early Start Program.
Woodside data science manager Shelley Kalms was on hand to accept the Industrial CIO of the year award for CTO Shaun Gregory.
Dr Steve Hodgkinson took out the State and Local Government category for his delivery of Australia's first end-to-end digital social housing form.
The replacement of the Bureau of Meteorology's supercomputer earned Lesley Seebeck the Federal Government CIO of the year award.
John Sutherland's MeCare app for clinical staff at Ramsay Healthcare saw him named Healthcare CIO of the year.
Alisa Bowen from News Corp was awarded Utilities/Media CIO of the year for her Wordpress project.
Kogan's Goran Stefkovski was named Consumer CIO of the year for his delivery of a new Dick Smith ecommerce operation from scratch.
A massive five-year transformation of ME Bank's core infrastructure saw Mark Gay named Finance CIO of the year.
And the overall CIO of the year went to Woodside's Shaun Gregory for his work with cognitive computing. Accepting the award on his behalf was data science manager Shelley Kalms, pictured with iTnews editor Glenn Rees.
Congratulations to the 2017 Benchmark Awards CIOs of the year.
