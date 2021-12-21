Photos: Southern Cross NEXT cable lands in Sydney

Cable laying vessel off the coast of Sydney at Coogee Beach (Credit: Southern Cross)
Coogee surf lifesavers retrieving the symbolic “golden buoy” (Credit: Southern Cross)
Coogee surf lifesavers carrying the “golden buoy” from the beach (Credit: Southern Cross)
Southern Cross director networks and vice president operations Dean Veverka addressing the landing ceremony (Credit: Southern Cross)
The landing ceremony continues (Credit: Southern Cross)
Signing the “golden buoy” for posterity (Credit: Southern Cross)
Connecting the cable to its landing station at Dunningham Reserve (Credit: Southern Cross)
The cable, which will provide an additional 72 terabits of data per second between Australia, New Zealand and the US, is expected to be ready for service in Q2, 2022 (Credit: Southern Cross)
Signing the "golden buoy" in front of Coogee Pavilion (Credit: Southern Cross)