MSI launches business laptops with impressive battery life, style

MSI is launching its latest Summit Series 2-in-1 laptops, which are aimed at business professionals including those seeking a stylish productivity tool and impressive battery life.

The new Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip laptops, and the MSI Pen, won Best of CES 2021 convertible laptop awards and a CES Innovation Award respectively at the consumer electronics show in January.

MSI is also launching a new USB-C docking station to assist people with hybrid working arrangements.

The Summit E13 Flip Evo laptop

The Summit Series chassis now has a 16:10 format screen, which some may find more pleasing to the eye. The extra screen real estate may also help productivity. The Summit E13 Flip Evo laptop is available in Ink-Black or Pure-White. A bespoke, CNC-machining process and diamond-cut edges provide a sleeker, premium look than most other business laptops. The device looks sophisticated enough to fit into any design-oriented office but won’t look ostentatious in a boardroom. It also features a 360-degree hinge. The Summit E13 Flip Evo has also been verified by the Intel Evo platform, which provide the best performance and portability. On board is the latest 11th Gen, Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This Summit E13 Flip Evo also offers an impressive 20-hour battery life. And it is the first to support the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, which helps ensure network connectivity is smooth and stable, even when sharing the network with numerous users. Other features include Thunderbolt 4, which allows quick-charging of devices and transferring of data at 40 Gbps. PCIe Gen 4 improves storage performance, reliability and efficiency.

The new Summit Series laptops feature the latest connectivity ports.

Confidential information can be secured using the laptop’s hardware-based TPM 2.0 module. Users can also ensure privacy by using the webcam indicator light, on/off hotkey and physical switch. During online meetings, MSI’s A.I. Noise Cancellation technology enhances audio and video performance.

The new, powerful 16-inch Summit Series

The Summit E16 Flip: the thinnest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop with powerful performance.

This is the thinnest convertible device in the 16-inch, 2-in-1 laptop market. It includes all the features of the E13 Flip Evo plus the latest Nvidia graphics, making it ideal for creators who deal with heavy computing workloads. The Summit E16 Flip also sports a new, quieter, MSI-exclusive thermal design, which produces only 35 decibels when the CPU is under full load.

The new MSI Pen

The MSI Pen.

This minimalistic, all-metal design is fabricated to the proportions of a fountain pen. It offers 4,096-levels of pressure sensitivity and supports the MPP 2.0 protocol for a more-stable connection. It also doubles as a presentation remote and you can customise the function of its integrated button. Battery life is displayed on-screen.

New USB-C Docking Station Gen 2

MSI USB-C Docking Station Gen2: making connections at home and the office simpler and neater.

Many office workers are spending a lot of time working in multiple locations, especially since the 2020. MSI’s new USB-C Docking Station Gen 2 makes it easier to sit down and plug-in to home and office equipment while reducing the mess created by device cables. It can connect laptops to three 4K displays and it has five additional USB ports.

If you need a docking station or laptop for business, the MSI Summit Series has you covered. Its new award-winning models are on sale now and you can see them here.