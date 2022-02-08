How developers are building "platform omnipresence" for companies

Enterprises all over the world are constantly looking for ways to expand their customer reach. Greater and more effective social commerce, coupled with platform integration, can provide a huge boost to customer engagement and revenue.

We’ve seen several notable examples of successful platform integration over the past year. Shopify, for example, recently integrated TikTok into its platform to widen its reach to the social networking service’s younger audience and drive sales. Similarly Spotify has expanded their sharing options through their integration with Instagram to offer users of both platforms a smoother, more visually engaging experience.

These integrations highlight how creating the experiences that customers want, can help to grow an organisation’s audience.

It sounds simple enough, but developers need more than just a clear brief to make these experiences a reality. They’ll need to have the right tools to ensure that they can transform customer interaction across all channels, be it voice, SMS, chat, video, or email.

The right tools for the challenge at hand

One of the key challenges in omnichannel platform integration is establishing the building blocks for every stage of a project, from the design and problem-solving stages all the way to deployment.

Developers need an integration platform that can work efficiently with the most demanding applications, providing the necessary customisation and flexibility to develop social commerce engagement solutions at scale. Just as importantly, the platform should be user-friendly, regardless of the size or scope of the projects.

Consider how activities are run across all communication channels, from interactive voice systems to email. Maintaining data quality and creating a single customer view across these channels is no small feat.

That is why developers worldwide are turning to Twilio omnichannel tools. Twilio’s application programming interfaces (APIs) continue to democratise global communications infrastructure, which allows organisations to improve customer experience across every step of the customer journey.

Twilio gives developers the building blocks to build personalised, timely, and impactful customer engagement across different channels.

Tailored solutions make an immeasurable difference

Developers looking for inspiration for their omnichannel projects don’t have to look far. Twilio’s suite of solutions has enabled developers to create tailored solutions for businesses across nearly every sector.

One example is digital marketing behemoth HubSpot, which manages an all-in-one platform incorporating marketing, sales, and service for 70,000 companies globally. Increasingly, HubSpot found that it needed to engage with customers on their preferred channels, which meant moving away from email and using more conversational platforms such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. However, it was challenging for HubSpot to gain a holistic view of its customers, given that its customer data was scattered across disparate sources.

As such, HubSpot partnered with Twilio to build and deploy a conversational project using the Twilio API for WhatsApp. By providing HubSpot with holistic customer overviews that showed how their customers interacted with the company, Twilio’s solution allowed HubSpot reps to communicate with customers in their channel of choice using a single, centralised platform.

Another global leader that has benefited greatly from Twilio’s solutions is home appliance manufacturer Electrolux. Like so many other businesses upended by Covid-19, the company needed to maintain customer relations and keep their business going, but their contact centres were unable to support remote work as they were not cloud or internet-based.

Twilio provided a seamless transition of its agents’ ability to work remotely by getting the company’s contact centres up and running within a matter of days. In addition, Twilio’s solution allowed Electrolux to integrate their customer data and communications platforms, providing their customer agents with a streamlined, holistic view of their operations from a single dashboard. This helped to drive customer engagement across all of Electrolux’s digital channels throughout the pandemic, ensuring it could remain agile and competitive in a period of global pandemonium.

Getting more eyeballs across your organisation’s products and services is more important than ever in a highly competitive global environment. Effective platform integration can open up a whole new world of customer reach and engagement, making platform omnipresence easily within reach.

Sign up for a free Twilio account today and start transforming your customer engagement at scale.