XDR is the future of endpoint security

Compromising an endpoint device remains, by far, the most common way for threat actors to break through an organisation's defences to access data and systems. And that means endpoint security is still incredibly important. When you look at the most recent Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report and the Australian Cyber Security Centre's annual data you’ll see one common theme: bad guys almost always start their attacks at an endpoint device.

Since the rise of working from home and other forms of remote work, the importance of the endpoint has only increased. Jason Duerden, the Regional Director for Australia & New Zealand at SentinelOne, explains.

“The last couple of years has shown us that the endpoint is the new network. And endpoint security has moved from not being highly valued and become the number one priority for security teams.”

Endpoint security is a critical element of every security strategy that has evolved significantly over the years.

Extended Detection and Response, or XDR, takes a new approach to endpoint security that builds on the foundations laid by other technologies and overcomes many of the limitations of those older tools. Rather than relying on a suite of tools to collect data, find anomalies and then respond, everything happens within the one tool, vastly simplifying security response.

“XDR reduces the dependence on having large teams of people to manage the data and actions,” says Duerden. “With security skills in high demand, organisations need tools that enable them to reduce the risk of attack in an increasingly dangerous environment without a heavy dependence on more people.

In a recent implementation of SentinelOne’s Singularity Agent at a large government department, Duerden says the use of XDR enabled that agency to achieve a mean time to remediation of 21 minutes. Previously, the agency could not measure the detection time. And, because these tools are more efficient than older platforms, system performance was significantly enhanced.

XDR is the next stage in the evolution of endpoint security. XDR enables organisations to detect and respond to threats faster than ever before. It reduces the need for increased staffing levels and vastly improves operational resilience. The increased risk of cyber-attack and shifts in how people access networks have rendered old approaches obsolete. XDR solves today’s challenges and offers strong protection for endpoints.