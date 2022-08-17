Zurich Australia's CIO to leave

By on
Michael McKeown (Credit: LinkedIn)

Will stay on while replacement is sought.

Zurich Financial Services Australia’s chief information officer Michael McKeown is set to leave.

The firm last week published an advertisement for a CIO to lead the “design and effective implementation of IT strategies and transformation of IT delivery model across [the] Zurich business in Australia and New Zealand.”

iTnews confirmed that McKeown, who has held the CIO role since September last year, is set to leave.

It is understood he will remain with the company while a permanent replacement is sought.

Zurich said in the job advertisement that the CIO has “end-to-end responsibility for the delivery of whole-of-country IT strategy, projects, application maintenance, and enhancements.”

Zurich Financial Services Australia is the local arm of Zurich Insurance Group, a multi-line insurer that serves customers worldwide.

