Zoom to offer free users end-to-end encryption after all

Zoom Video Communications is planning to offer all its free and paying users end-to-end encryption for video calls and will launch a trial version in July.

CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post that the company had "identified a path forward that balances the legitimate right of all users to privacy and the safety of users on our platform."

"This will enable us to offer E2EE as an advanced add-on feature for all of our users around the globe – free and paid – while maintaining the ability to prevent and fight abuse on our platform," he said.

That "path" will require free tier users to provide additional information to authenticate themselves, in return for the added security.

"Free/Basic users seeking access to E2EE will participate in a one-time process that will prompt the user for additional pieces of information, such as verifying a phone number via a text message," Yuan wrote.

"Many leading companies perform similar steps on account creation to reduce the mass creation of abusive accounts.

"We are confident that by implementing risk-based authentication, in combination with our current mix of tools - including our Report a User function - we can continue to prevent and fight abuse."

The offer of encryption for free tier users reverses a policy Yuan outlined on an investor call earlier this month.

“Free users — for sure we don’t want to give [them] that, because we also want to work together with the FBI, with local law enforcement, in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose," Yuan was reported to have said.

Yuan said today that Zoom would "begin early beta [trials] of the E2EE feature in July 2020."

He said it would remain an optional - rather than compulsory - feature of the platform because it could impede the functioning of some calls.

"E2EE will be an optional feature as it limits some meeting functionality, such as the ability to include traditional PSTN phone lines or SIP/H.323 hardware conference room systems," he said.

"Hosts will toggle E2EE on or off on a per-meeting basis. [Additionally], account administrators can enable and disable E2EE at the account and group level."

Zoom, whose business has boomed with the coronavirus lockdowns forcing more people to work from home, has transformed into a global video hangout from a business-oriented teleconferencing tool.

But it has also come under fire over privacy and security issues, and faced criticism for failing to disclose that its service was not fully end-to-end encrypted.

After a series of security failures resulted in some institutions banning the use of Zoom, the California-based company hired former chief security officer at Facebook Alex Stamos in April and rolled out major upgrades.

Additional reporting by iTnews.