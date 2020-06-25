Zoom taps former Salesforce executive as CISO

Zoom Video Communications has named former Salesforce security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

Lee will assume the role from June 29, the company said in a statement.

Most recently, Lee was senior vice president of security operations at Salesforce, and has also held other security roles prior to that including principal director of security engineering at Microsoft.

He will lead Zoom’s security team and report to Aparna Bawa, Zoom’s chief operating officer.

Zoom said it "is nearing the end of its 90-day security and privacy plan", a process led by former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos, who joined in an advisory role.

During that time, Zoom bought Keybase to get access to a team that could help it build end-to-end encryption for its services.

Despite a few stumble - including an initial plan not to extend encryption to free tier users - the company said last week that encryption would be offered for all users, with trials to begin in July.

