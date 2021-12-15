Zip Co on the hunt for Australian CTO

Zip Co has split technology oversight functions out of an existing role to create a new chief technology officer position for Australia, which it is currently recruiting to fill.

The buy now pay later (BNPL) provider said it had split the chief product and technology officer role previously held by Patrick Collins.

Collins left Zip Co after two years in October to take up a chief product officer role at Airtasker.

A Zip Co spokesperson told iTnews the Australian CTO role “will be critical to Zip achieving our mission”.

“It is all about Zip scaling rapidly," the spokesperson said.

"As we develop new products and services and go into new geographies, technology continues to play a super critical role.

“As such we are appointing a dedicated CTO which will sit on both the A/NZ leadership team, under Cynthia Scott (A/NZ managing director), and the global technology leadership team under Ahu Chhapgar in US.”

Chhapgar is Zip Co’s most recent appointment, joining in November as the company’s first ever global CTO.

Travis Tyler will take on the other half of Collins' former role at Zip Co, stepping in as chief product officer for A/NZ in mid-January 2022.

“Travis has loads of experience as a senior leader across product, marketing, sales and technology in the financial services and fintech with experience in neobanks/startups as well as commercial banks,” the spokesperson added.

“He is now a founding member and chief product & marketing officer at Australia’s first smartbank 86 400 and has held a number of senior leadership roles at Westpac and St George.”