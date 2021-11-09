Zip Co appoints its first ever global CTO

Zip Co appoints its first ever global CTO
Source: Zip.co

Ahu Chhapgar will lead the company’s global technology direction.

Zip Co says Ahu Chhapgar will lead the company’s digital innovation as its new global chief technology officer.

The buy now lay later (BNPL) business said Chhapgar will advance Zip Co’s engineering and technology capabilities, and deliver improved customer and merchant experiences.

He is set to start in December in Zip Co’s New York office and assist the international product, technology and engineering teams.

Zip Co has expanded from servicing two markets to 13 markets in the past 18 months, riding the BNPL wave.

Chhapgar said Zip Co is “doing exciting work to disrupt the traditional financial services model” as the BNPL sector "changes the world of payments”

Commenting on the appointment, founder and CEO Larry Diamond said Chhapgar joins “the team with an “outstanding track record in payments engineering” which will be crucial as the company scales.

“Zip is all about velocity of output and getting value into the hands of customers and merchants faster than our peers,” Diamond said.

“Ahu will provide the north star for our engineering and technology teams, as we strive to be the first payment choice everywhere, every day.” 

“Zip’s growth means we not only need transformational engineering leadership, but also a highly capable people leader who can attract and develop world-class talent and that is Ahu."

Chhapgar joins Zip Co from Citibank where he was managing director of global head of payments and receivable technology role for three-and-a-half years.

He was also the senior vice president of digital payment technology for MasterCard for three years where he oversaw all product and mobile engineering for the company’s digital payment platforms.

He has also previously worked for PayPal, DexYP, Convansys and Hewlett Packard.

