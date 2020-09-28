'ZeroLogon' hackers scan for unpatched servers

By on
'ZeroLogon' hackers scan for unpatched servers

Researcher's honeypot picks up exploitation attempt.

Unknown attackers are scanning the internet and attempting to exploit the "ZeroLogon" privilege escalation bug in Microsoft's Netlogon Remote Control Protocol for Domain Controllers, which has a full 10.0 out of 10 severity rating on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS).

Microsoft security researcher Kevin Beaumont noted over the weekend that someone had sent hundreds of login attempts that match the exploit chain for ZeroLogon.

The unauthenticated attacker also succeeded in resetting Beaumont's domain controller honeypot computer password to blank.

Beaumont's "BluePot" is an Active Directory server with ports 135 and 445 listening for connections, and with remote procedure call ports available.

The honeypot is updated with the security patches for July 2020 and is built on Microsoft's Azure Sentinel security incident events management tool.

"So, this is an escalation in the threat landscape. Somebody is owning unpatched internet connected Active Directory servers. There’s a few," Beaumont warned.

Microsoft is addressing the flaw in two stages, first with patches that were issued in August this year, and second by tightening up NRP security by February 2021 when enforcement mode will be set to on by default.

The open source Samba system messaging block file server can be used as a domain controller for Windows networks, and is also susceptible to the CVE-2020-1472 ZeroLogon vulnerability.

Samba versions 4.8 and above are only vulnerable if they have the "server schannel" parameter set to either "no" or "auto"; however, versions 4.7 and below are vulnerable unless they have "server schannel = yes" in the smb.conf configuration file, and vendors are advised to add that setting.

A week ago, the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an emergency directive requiring government agencies to update all domain controllers with the August 2020 patch from Microsoft. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
netlogon security smb windows zerologon

Most Read Articles

Centrelink IT system risks 'largely' managed during WPIT overhaul

Centrelink IT system risks 'largely' managed during WPIT overhaul
Researchers say not to use myGovID until login flaw is fixed

Researchers say not to use myGovID until login flaw is fixed
DOS Subsystem for Linux breaks cover

DOS Subsystem for Linux breaks cover
Optus, Vocus score first deals in ATO telco carve-up

Optus, Vocus score first deals in ATO telco carve-up
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?