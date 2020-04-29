Xerox pulls 2020 profit, revenue forecasts on coronavirus worries

By on
Xerox pulls 2020 profit, revenue forecasts on coronavirus worries

Citing coronavirus and cancellation of its US$35bn takeover campaign for HP Inc.

Xerox Holdings Corp pulled its 2020 revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, citing economic uncertainties from the coronavirus outbreak, which had resulted in the cancellation of its $35 billion takeover campaign for HP Inc .

Xerox has been witnessing a decline in demand for its printers and photocopiers as more businesses digitize their work. The company said lockdowns have restricted its ability to sell, install and service its equipment.

Suspension of non-essential work in certain countries and extended work-from-home are also affecting sales, the company said.

Earlier this month, Xerox had said it would mass produce ventilators and hand sanitizers to help the fight against the coronavirus, which has affected more than 3 million people worldwide.

The company's revenue fell 14.7 percent to US$1.86 billion on the first quarter ended March 31, but beat market expectations of US$1.78 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, it earned US$0.21 per share, below the analysts' average estimate of US$0.29 per share.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
finance hardware hp software xerox

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband starts rolling its own fibre to NBN POIs

Aussie Broadband starts rolling its own fibre to NBN POIs
Services Australia doubles myGov capacity again to meet demand

Services Australia doubles myGov capacity again to meet demand
Australia's COVID tracing app better than Singapore's: Health chief

Australia's COVID tracing app better than Singapore's: Health chief
Health minister now unsure if source code for COVID contact tracing app is safe to release

Health minister now unsure if source code for COVID contact tracing app is safe to release
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Would you download a COVID-19 contract tracing app developed by the Australian Government?
Yes
No
Maybe
View poll archive

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Rethink Active Directory
Rethink Active Directory

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?