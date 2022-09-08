Woodside Energy upgrades digital twin

RemSense launches cloud-native virtual plant.

Woodside Energy has upgraded its digital twin, the VirtualPlant system developed for it by RemSense.

The upgrade to VirtualPlant 2.0 rehosts the software onto an AWS serverless, microservices-native cloud architecture, allowing it to be delivered as-a-service.

It uses the React web platform for fast setup of web portals that support customer-specific UI content, while workload isolation and encryption of data at rest and in transit provide security.

Announcing its upgrade on LinkedIn, Woodside Energy said: “Digital twin technology allows you to create a virtual 'twin' of a facility or structure. For Woodside, this means being able to inspect and interact with our assets remotely.

“RemSense developed the first VirtualPlant for Woodside in 2019 and we are thrilled to see this West Australian company evolve their leading edge technology.”

RemSense’s 2019 contract was to develop an asset visualisation and management platform for Woodside Energy.

The original development project left Woodside Enegy with a substantial intellectual property holding in the product, which RemSense acquired from Woodside [pdf] in July for $400,000.

That acquisition means VirtualPlant sales no longer attract a license fee to Woodside.

