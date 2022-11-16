Windows update broke authentication, remote networking

By on
Windows update broke authentication, remote networking

Fixes promised.

Admins who installed the November 8 Microsoft Windows updates have been experiencing issues with Kerberos network authentication.

Microsoft’s weekend Windows Health Dashboard post explained that updates to Windows Servers broke their ability to act as Domain Controllers for network and identity security requests.

The affected version is OS Build 22621.819, KB5019980.

Impacts include domain user sign-in failing; failure in Active Directory Federation Services authentication; Group Managed Service Accounts (used for services like the IIS Web server) authentication failure; remote desktop connections to domain users, inability to access shared folders on workstations and file shares on servers; and authenticated printing failure.

“When this issue is encountered you might receive a Microsoft-Windows-Kerberos-Key-Distribution-Center Event ID 14 error event in the System section of Event Log on your Domain Controller”, Microsoft said, along with example text of the error.

Microsoft said a fix is expected in the coming weeks. 

Another issue affects the DirectAccess remote access service.

DirectAccess is supposed to provide an always-on remote connection to users, without them having to start and stop the connection the way they would with a VPN service.

However, after installing KB5019509, Microsoft said users could have DirectAccess connection problems if their client had their network access interrupted (for example, by moving between different wi-fi access points).

For now, admins can fix the problem with Known Issue Rollback, or by getting users to restart their devices. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
directaccesskerberosmicrosoftsecuritywindows

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia sets up 100-strong permanent 'operation' to target hackers

Australia sets up 100-strong permanent 'operation' to target hackers
Thales confirms hackers released its data

Thales confirms hackers released its data
Big privacy fines worry banks, AWS and more

Big privacy fines worry banks, AWS and more
NAB chief asks gov to rethink large data breach penalty rise

NAB chief asks gov to rethink large data breach penalty rise

Digital Nation

Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?