Win for Qualcomm as EU decides not to appeal

By on
Win for Qualcomm as EU decides not to appeal

Decision ends long-running saga.

EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997 million euro (A$1.4 billion) fine against Qualcomm, people familiar with the matter said, in a major win for the US chipmaker that ends a long-running saga.

In its June judgment, the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, was scathing of the European Commission's handling of the case, saying procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence.

Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple were anti-competitive because the regulator had not taken into account all the relevant facts.

It would be very difficult for the EU competition watchdog to win on both counts in an appeal, the people familiar with the matter said.

The judgment was a major setback for EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, who has handed out billion-euro fines to Google and opened investigations into Amazon, Apple and Facebook owner Meta as part of her crackdown on big tech.

The European Commission, which can appeal to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) on points of law, declined to comment. 

The Commission's decision not to contest the Court finding was not surprising, said Peter Alexiadis, visiting professor at King's College in London.

"Even if the Commission were to succeed on the substantive grounds of appeal, such a victory would be nothing more than Pyrrhic, given the fact that the Commission decision would nevertheless inevitably be annulled on the procedural grounds, where the Commission's case seems to be weak," he said.

An appeal might, however, force the court to clarify which exclusivity relationships held by dominant firms were problematic, Alexiadis said.

"It is nevertheless disappointing that the antitrust Bar does not have a chance to benefit from a CJEU ruling on the question of economic incentives to pursue exclusivity strategies," he said.

Qualcomm first found itself in the EU's crosshairs in 2015.

The EU competition enforcer, in its 2018 decision, said Qualcomm paid billions of dollars to Apple from 2011 to 2016 to use only its chips in all its iPhones and iPads in order to block out rivals such as Intel.

Vestager faces her next test on Sept. 14, when the General Court will rule on Google's challenge against a record 4.34-billion-euro antitrust fine imposed for using its Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
eueuropean unionhardwarequalcomm

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems

Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems
TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'

TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'
Aussie Broadband tops 500,000 customers

Aussie Broadband tops 500,000 customers
NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

Digital Nation

Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?