Western Sydney startup hub granted approval

The NSW government will refurbish a heritage site to host its Western Sydney startup hub (WSSH) as it seeks to establish the area as a leader in tech innovation.

The approval was granted by the Sydney Central City planning panel and will include 1500sqm of co-working and retail space to grow the technology community.

The WSSH will be located in the heritage Parramatta North Heritage Core site with plans to open by the end of the year.

The approval will see three heritage buildings, part of the former 19th century hospital spinal range building and kitchen block, modernised for startup tenants.

Minister for jobs, investment, tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said approval of the proposal is a vital component of revitalisation plans to bring technology startups and innovative businesses into the area.

“The government is putting innovation at the centre of its Covid-19 recovery plan and the Western Sydney startup hub will have a key role in giving emerging businesses the opportunity to be involved in that recovery,” Ayres said.

“We are giving them the space to turn their ideas into commercial realities that will lead to more investment and jobs in the region.

“We will employ best-practice conservation methods to sensitively reinstate the national heritage-listed buildings for their future use.”

The WSSH will also accommodate facilities to support multiple uses such as accelerator programs, hackathons, podcasting, video production and 3D printing.

A partner to manage the site is due to be announced this April.