Western Sydney Airport starts assembling its IT 'framework'

The new Western Sydney Airport’s IT and cyber security foundations will be assembled by DXC Technology under a master systems integrator agreement.

The federal government said that a contract “for the delivery of the airport’s technology framework has also been awarded to DXC Technology to design and deliver the foundational structure that will allow more than 60 technology systems to effectively communicate with each other and with the systems of airlines, air cargo operators, retail tenants and government agencies.”

These “operational systems” need to be brought together to “ensure a fast and seamless journey for customers,” DXC Technology said in a statement.

“We all know airports often don’t get it right when it comes to making things easy for their customers,” Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey said in a separate statement.

“Unlike other airports that need to retrofit aging technology and infrastructure, Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is a unique greenfield opportunity to build an airport from the ground up with consideration for technologies that are emerging or yet to be imagined.

“DXC Technology will work with us to consider what a digitally-enabled airport opening in 2026 will look like and how we can incorporate tomorrow’s technology to transform the customer experience and avoid the frustrations that can be encountered at other airports.”

DXC Technology said it would deliver “integration, cyber security and hosting platforms” under the agreement.

It is also wrapping in “a collection of program accelerators that target the rapid integration of airport systems,” it said.

“This includes an aviation testing centre of excellence, which DXC uses for many airport systems around the world.”

No dollar value was put on the deal.

Hickey said the airport operator wanted IT and digital systems that helped airlines achieve better ontime and turnaround performance, and helped get passengers “on their way sooner”.

“We’re aiming to eliminate the queues passengers experience at other airports, with systems that can predict and efficiently handle peak passenger periods,” Hickey said.

“This framework will enable the systems that will allow passengers to track their baggage via an app so they know exactly when their baggage will arrive, with the aim of eliminating the anxious wait around the baggage carousel.

“Passengers will be empowered with the information to make their journey as reliable and stress-free as possible, putting information about parking availability, transport availability, flight status, retail opportunities and disability services right at their fingertips.”

The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is Sydney’s long-discussed second international airport. It is scheduled to open in 2026.