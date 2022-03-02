Western Power to undergo software overhaul

Western Power will transform its systems under a new multi-year partnership with Tata Consultancy Services in preparation for the decarbonisation of its transmission and distribution network.

The government-owned electricity provider has selected TCS as the primary systems integrator (SI) for an overhaul of “multiple domains, including asset management and network operations”.

The integrator will also perform the role of secondary SI for the government-owned electricity provider in the asset operations, finance and corporate domains, the company said.

TCS said it would “help underpin Western Power’s commitment to the continual improvement towards network reliability, productivity of field services teams and safety for customers”.

It expects the partnership will also support a move towards a “modular grid that is innovative and flexible through new tech plugs in and out of the grid”, a shift that aims to ensure electricity network remains resilient.

“Western Power’s innovative changes in the operation of the grid will unlock future opportunities for customers, businesses and the state, and provide cleaner and smarter energy,” TCS said.

In transitioning to a modular grid, Western Power intends to manage “climate risks and end of life assets”, according to its latest annual report.

“Where once our network consisted of wires, poles and substations, we’re now integrating microgrids, community batteries and SPS [standalone power systems],” the report [pdf] states.

“Without doubt, the changing generation mix has presented challenges in managing network voltage and network stability, but it has also presented amazing opportunities.”

Western Power’s head of ICT Tracy Deveugle-Frink said TCS was selected for its “domain knowledge in the utility and engineering sectors”.

“They have a growing establishment in the Western Australian corporate landscape and are well positioned to partner with us as we deliver on our corporate objectives,” she said.

TCS will also work with Western Power on the project symphony, a pilot program aimed at orchestrating rooftop solar and other major appliances as a virtual power plant.