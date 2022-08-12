Wesfarmers to stand up offensive cyber security capabilities

By on
Wesfarmers to stand up offensive cyber security capabilities

Through new "Cyber Fusion Centre".

Wesfarmers is to establish offensive cyber security capabilities through a new “Cyber Fusion Centre” that will serve the conglomerate’s retail and industrial businesses.

The company, which owns brands like Bunnings, Kmart, Officeworks and Catch, is in the process of standing up the centre within the group's cyber security team.

The “proactive” and “intelligence-driven” centre is intended to help protect the group’s “businesses, customers and stakeholders from ever-evolving and sophisticated global cyber security threats”.

A cyber offensive lead is being recruited, reporting to group chief information security officer Daniella Traino.

The lead will work to improve Wesfarmers’ “cyber security posture... by identifying cyber defence gaps, recommending changes”, and steer red and purple team engagements.  

A spokesperson told iTnews that Wesfarmers’ cyber security team is “being expanded to increase capabilities for responding to, and preparing for, cyber threats”.

“This enhances our understanding of threat actors, tools, techniques and practices to make our systems safer by design and to safeguard critical information, assets and services,” the spokesperson said.

iTnews understands the new cyber fusion centre will not engage in hack-back activities, which remain illegal in Australia.

Under the Cybercrime Act, unauthorised access to, or modification or impairment of, data held on a computer is prohibited, though it does not draw distinction between hacking and hacking back.

In 2018, former director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate and now director-general of security Mike Burgess said companies should steer clear of any hacking back.

“I’ve heard of boardrooms in Australia contemplating the prospect of hacking back to defend themselves against potential attacks.

“That should not be part of any organisation’s cyber security strategy; that would be an illegal act here in Australia," he advised.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bunningscatchkmartofficeworkssecuritytraining & developmentwesfarmers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul

NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul
Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs

Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs
ADHA extends Accenture's My Health Record support deal for $100m

ADHA extends Accenture's My Health Record support deal for $100m
Defence, DEWR drop $160m on Microsoft software, Azure

Defence, DEWR drop $160m on Microsoft software, Azure

Digital Nation

Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester
Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester
Domino&#8217;s invests in observability for zero contact delivery
Domino’s invests in observability for zero contact delivery
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector
COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?