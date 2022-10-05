Wesfarmers industrial and safety division lands new CDTO

Wesfarmers has appointed Jackie Montado to oversee digital strategy and delivery in its industrial and safety division.

Industrial and safety comprises four main businesses: Blackwoods, NZ Safety Blackwoods, Workwear Group, and Coregas.

Montado announced her appointment on LinkedIn last month, writing that she particularly looked forward "to working with a talented team and leveraging technology to enable the Blackwoods business transformation."

Wesfarmers said in most recent full-year results that Blackwoods is focused "on improvements to its core operational capabilities, including across systems and in data and digital.”

Montado joins company from Oil Search, where she was chief information officer and senior vice president for almost three years. Oil Search merged with Santos at the end of last year.

During this time Montado oversaw delivery of a business transformation program and development of the company's digital and IT strategy.

She is also previously a technology executive with PepsiCo and AstraZeneca.