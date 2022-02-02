Water Corporation agrees to $59m IT services deal

By on
"Full onshore delivery" under seven-year contract.

Western Australia’s bulk water supplier Water Corporation has chosen Empired as its IT services provider for at least the next seven years under a new $59 million deal.

The contract will see Capgemini-owned Empired deliver a range of managed services to the state-owned corporation using a “full onshore delivery model”, with the option to extend by a further year.

With a network that spans 2.6 million square kilometres, Water Corporation is WA’s main supplier of water, wastewater and drainage services, servicing more than 2 million people across the state.

Under the contract, Empired will provide digital workplace and infrastructure managed services, as well as service delivery management and IT services management.

The digital workspaces services component covers service desk and desktop support, as well as standard operating environment and managed operating environment services.

The infrastructure managed service component includes on-premises infrastructure and cloud services from Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

Water Corporation IT general manager Elise Verveties said the partnership would focus on “innovative solutions to provide the best experience for our people from anywhere, anytime”.

WA government-owned electricity providers Western Power and Horizon Power, and South Australian electricity transmission company ElectraNet also take IT services from Empired.

Empired was acquired by IT services and consulting giant Capgemini in November.

