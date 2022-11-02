WA's new $39m TAFE campus has IT focus

By on
WA's new $39m TAFE campus has IT focus

Specialist training areas for information technology, emerging industries and cyber security.

The Western Australian government’s new $39 million Armadale TAFE campus will feature dedicated training spaces devoted to building out the state's IT workforce.

Premier Mark McGowan visited the South Metropolitan TAFE Armadale construction site on Tuesday as work on the campus continued in the Armadale town centre.

The five-storey building will house specialist training areas for information technology, emerging industries and cyber security as WA seeks to build out employment opportunities across the state.

It will also house the Armadale Jobs and Skills Centre and offer education in other fields including childcare, community services and business.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2024. It is expected to cater to around 365 students.

The campus forms part of the state government's $215.8 million investment in TAFE capital works projects.

Once completed, the new campus will replace outdated facilities, with simulated childcare facilities for early learning education and classrooms, computer laboratories, simulated office space, meeting rooms and a student hub.

"The new $39 million Armadale TAFE campus is a significant project for Perth's outer south-eastern suburbs and will deliver world-class training to the local community,” McGowan said.

