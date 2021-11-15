Volt partners with Frollo to create new banking app

By on
Volt partners with Frollo to create new banking app

Will be used by Volt Bank directly, as well as by BaaS customers.

Neobank Volt has partnered with fintech Frollo to launch a new banking-as-a-service (BaaS) app designed to integrate into Volt’s own banking system and offer white-labelled products for BaaS customers.

New features available in the updated Volt app will include various personal finance management tools, including the ability to link accounts from over 80 other financial institutions, as well as spend graphs and financial management prompts.  

Transactions will also be categorised using artificial intelligence to identify between bills, incoming funds and merchants to assist with tracking cashflow.

Through the partnership, Volt will also gain access to Frollo’s open banking ‘financial passport’ to create instant lending decisions and provide a complete profile of a borrower’s status.

The app was built over a two-month period and is already available for Volt’s BaaS clients to offer to their customers.

Volt’s first BaaS client, Australian Financial Group (AFG), recently trialled two consumer offerings via the Volt BaaS platform to 125 AFG brokers, with plans to expand to a total of 3050 brokers in early 2022.

The BaaS app will also be used to underpin Volt Bank's own consumer app, with that change set to occur in coming weeks, and the update available through app stores.

Volt founder and CEO Steve Weston said partnering with Frollo made sense given the strong relationship between the two organisations.

“Frollo … has worked with us from day one to deliver great money management experiences for our customers in our Volt Labs and Volt Bank apps,” said Weston.

Frollo also helped us test our data holder solution and helped us with our data recipient accreditation [for open banking], so when it came time to build a next-generation banking app with a full suite of open banking and personal financial management features to accompany our new BaaS offering, they were the obvious choice.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai baas bankinasaservice finance financeit fintech frollo moblie banking neobank open banking software volt

Sponsored Whitepapers

ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month
WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in

WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in
Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m

Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m
NBN Co caps fibre upgrade trial numbers to a maximum of 525 premises

NBN Co caps fibre upgrade trial numbers to a maximum of 525 premises

Digital Nation

Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?