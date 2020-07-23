Volt Bank adds IBM fraud protection into online banking platform

By on
Volt Bank adds IBM fraud protection into online banking platform

As customers use more real-time payments.

Australian neobank Volt Bank has integrated AI-powered fraud protection software from IBM into its online banking platform.

The IBM ‘safer payments’ solution is being hosted on ISW’s platform-as-a-service and uses “artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse behavioural and fraudulent patterns”, IBM said in a statement.

“IBM safer payments uses both financial and non-financial data together with a customer’s transaction history, to perform rigorous authentication and profiling on each and every transaction. 

“Potentially fraudulent transactions are quickly identified, allowing them to be stopped or put on hold pending further validation.”

Volt Bank CEO and co-founder Steve Weston said that online and mobile payment practices had made fraud detection “much more challenging”.

“Response times of payment service providers are shrinking due to real-time payments, which is then reducing the window to detect fraudulent activity,” he said.

“Banks that can prevent losses while also avoiding incorrectly classifying genuine payments as fraud, can realise and enjoy a competitive advantage.”

The IBM-ISW capability has been live for ten weeks.

The announcement coincides with an IBM Data+AI summit which kicked off earlier this morning.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud finance financeit fraud ibm safer payments security software volt

Most Read Articles

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online
Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year

Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year
Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry

Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?