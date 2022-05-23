Volkswagen supervisory board demands more ambitious software roadmap

By on
Volkswagen supervisory board demands more ambitious software roadmap

Central element in its autonomous driving push.

Volkswagen's supervisory board has called on management to present a reworked plan for the carmaker's software division, Cariad, which forms the backbone of its strategy but has run into problems, two people familiar with the matter said.

The board is expecting an update at the last supervisory board meeting before the summer break, one of the people said, adding no date has been set yet.

"What the board has presented is not enough," said the other person.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Volkswagen has called its software division, which is the central element in its autonomous driving push, "the most ambitious project of our entire industry to tap into the most relevant profit pools of the future".

Cariad plans to challenge existing software incumbents, including Apple and Tesla, but has hit bumps in the road, which could become a problem for VW boss Herbert Diess, who is responsible for the unit on the group's management board.

Spiegel first reported the news, not citing where it obtained the information, adding that the problems at Cariad, which have caused delays to product launches at Europe's top carmaker, had been discussed at a supervisory board meeting on May 11.

Software has been a sore spot for Europe's largest carmaker ever since the use of illegal defeat devices resulted in the "dieselgate" scandal at Volkswagen in 2015, the largest such case to date.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
roadmapsoftwarevolkswagen

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Kmart Australia stands up consent-as-a-service platform

Kmart Australia stands up consent-as-a-service platform
NSW digital driver's licences 'easily forgeable'

NSW digital driver's licences 'easily forgeable'
Kmart Australia re-platforms ecommerce site to AWS

Kmart Australia re-platforms ecommerce site to AWS
NBN Co's 250Mbps and gigabit growth is finally clear

NBN Co's 250Mbps and gigabit growth is finally clear

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?