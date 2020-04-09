Vodafone redirects collective smartphone compute into COVID-19 research

By on
Vodafone redirects collective smartphone compute into COVID-19 research

Shifts focus of DreamLab app.

Vodafone is hoping to redirect idle compute power from smartphones into COVID-19 research efforts by The Imperial College London.

The telco’s Vodafone Foundation said today that it will “refocus” its DreamLab app “to speed up the discovery of anti-viral properties in existing medicines and anti-viral food molecules to help solve COVID-19”.

DreamLab was launched back in 2015 in partnership with the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, harnessing the “processing power of idle smartphones to help fast track cancer research.”

The telco is hoping to encourage as many of Australia’s 20 million smartphone users as possible to download the DreamLab app from either the Apple or Google app stores.

Vodafone claimed the “mobile cloud-based processing approach of DreamLab can drastically reduce the time taken to analyse the huge amount of data” used in research projects.

The project to help support COVID-19 research will be available to DreamLab users in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Romania and the UK from today, “with other countries to follow in coming weeks”, Vodafone added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
covid19 dreamlab telco/isp vodafone

Most Read Articles

Windows flaw lets Zoom leak network credentials, runs code remotely

Windows flaw lets Zoom leak network credentials, runs code remotely
Woolworths, Coles to raise tap-and-go limit to $200

Woolworths, Coles to raise tap-and-go limit to $200
Google location data shows Australia grinding to halt

Google location data shows Australia grinding to halt
Infosec researchers at loggerheads as new Zoom zero-day goes public

Infosec researchers at loggerheads as new Zoom zero-day goes public
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Move Beyond Passwords
Move Beyond Passwords
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?