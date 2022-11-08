Vocus upgrades Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne links

Vocus has gone live with a wavelength service offering 400Gbps connections between Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

The carrier announced the availability of its 400Gbps Wavelength Ethernet product in a statement with CEO of Vocus Wholesale, Jarrod Nink, describing the service as “a transmission solution that delivers almost five times the capacity on the Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne route than the existing system”.

Customers, he said, “can grow their business and extend their connectivity without the expense and delays involved with additional fibre cabling”.

The 400Gbps service gives customers a way to scale their backhaul capacity more simply than load balancing across multiple smaller links.

The company also said the faster port speed will reduce cabling costs rolling out data centre cross-connects.

Multiple data centres in the three cities have the high-speed services, to support connectivity between data centres for replication, storage, and disaster recovery applications.

Advances in wavelength division multiplexing technology meant Vocus was able to roll out the upgrade to 400Gbps customer services over existing fibre.

“Vocus’s new multi terabit/s intercapital DWDM system uses two spectrum bands (C-band and L-band), delivering rates up to 800Gbps per wavelength channel depending on distance," general manager network engineering Steve Haigh said.

“Existing long-haul systems in Australia are only using C-band. By introducing L-band, Vocus has doubled the amount of usable spectrum available to deliver capacity on each of our existing fibre pairs.”

Haigh said the company intends enabling 400Gbps on its Melbourne-Adelaide link early in 2023.

A Vocus spokesperson told iTnews this upgrade is based on Ciena equipment, adding that that the company is also “working closely with Nokia in the optical systems space”.