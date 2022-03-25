VMware ships patches to AppC vulnerabilities

VMware has been alerted to a pair of critical vulnerabilities in its Carbon Black App Control (AppC) product and is advising users to patch immediately.

Two critical vulnerabilities have been discovered and patched, across multiple versions of AppC.

The first, CVE-2022-22951, is an operating system command injection vulnerability.

VMware’s advisory stated: “An authenticated, high privileged malicious actor with network access to the VMware App Control administration interface may be able to execute commands on the server due to improper input validation leading to remote code execution."

The second, CVE-2022-22952, is a file injection vulnerability.

“A malicious actor with administrative access to the VMware App Control administration interface may be able to execute code on the Windows instance where AppC Server is installed by uploading a specially crafted file”, VMware said in the advisory.

Affected versions of AppC are 8.5.x to 8.8.x running on Windows, and since there are no workarounds, all need to be patched.

VMware attributes discovery of the vulnerabilities to long-time HackerOne member Jari Jääskelä (@JJaaskela on Twitter).