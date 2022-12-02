Victoria's ESTA seeking first CISO

Victoria's ESTA seeking first CISO

To run cyber and information security programs.

The agency which runs Victoria’s 000 system is on the lookout for its first chief information security officer (CISO).

The Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) placed an advertisement this week on LinkedIn and other recruitment sites.

ESTA said the CISO will report to the organisation’s executive director governance and strategy Vicky Kyris.

The CISO will "manage ESTA’s two ongoing cyber and information security programs with the support of emergency communications and information services, the office of the CEO, and other executives" and be charged with implementing the agency’s “cyber roadmap” to uplift its security controls.

An ESTA spokesperson confirmed to iTnews that this is a newly-created position.

“The CISO is a new position [created] following a realignment in the cyber office within the governance and strategy team”, the spokesperson said.

The organisation declined to elaborate on its two ongoing security programs.

In May, ESTA announced an ongoing project to replace legacy call-taking and dispatch systems after a review into ambulance wait time blowouts by former top cop Graham Ashton.

