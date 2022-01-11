Victoria Police's digital chief departs

Victoria Police has lost chief digital officer Bret Giles, who has called time after five years at Australia’s second largest policing agency.

A spokesperson confirmed his departure to iTnews, though would not say when this occurred or who had now assumed the role on acting basis.

“Our previous CDO has left the organisation and the role is being filled by another member of the department in the interim,” the spokesperson told iTnews.

Victoria Police began looking for a “senior IT professional” to take on the CDO role in late December, as well as for a separate chief information security officer (CISO).

While the spokesperson confirmed that the CISO role is not new, it is unclear whether cyber security previously fell under the remit of the CDO and has now been carved out.

Giles appears to have led the force’s 300-strong digital services and security department since the departure of former chief information officer Stephen Fontana.

Fontana, who retired in September 2020, took on the CIO role in April 2018 following the departure of Jack Blayney.

As CDO, Giles oversaw the divisions of OCIO strategy; ICT project delivery; information, comms & digital technology; business engagement; and security, information and privacy.

Giles also spent time as chief technology officer (director information communication) and digital technology and acting director of the project delivery division.

He joined the force as IT service delivery director in August 2016, according to the 2016-17 Victoria Police annual report.

Giles previously worked at AGL, electricity distributor Powercor, Medibank, Australia Post, Telstra, NAB and ANZ.

Reporting to IT and infrastructure deputy secretary Karl Kent, the incoming CDO will be expected to lead digital strategy and delivery, while ensuring platforms deliver for the force.

“You will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the organisation-wide digital strategy; including technology, data, and cyber security,” the job ad states.

The CDO will also be expected to represent Victoria Police on whole-of-government forums and work with Digital Victoria, the Department of Premier and Cabinet’s new digital unit.

Victoria Police is offering a salary of up to $370,331 to attract top candidates to the Senior Executive Officer 2 level role.

The new CISO, meanwhile, will help deliver a cyber security strategy, information security policy framework and implementation plan, and is being offered a salary of up to $257,111.