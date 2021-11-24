Victoria gov to become 'cloud by design' under first digital strategy

By on
Victoria gov to become 'cloud by design' under first digital strategy

Also reveals plans for funding reform.

The Victorian government will design platforms and infrastructure for cloud by default and introduce staged funding for IT projects under its first-ever digital strategy.

The long-awaited 2021-2026 strategy [pdf], quietly released on Tuesday, replaces the state's 2016 IT strategy, which expired at the end of 2020.

It comes a year after the government set aside $196 million in last year’s state budget to establish Digital Victoria, a digital unit within the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

The unit, formally established in July, is charged with leading the state’s digital and IT strategy and planning, as well as the delivery of priority initiatives and programs.

Government Service Minister Danny Pearson said the strategy provides a blueprint to “accelerate change” and invest in the neccesary digital infrastructure and skills.

“We want to be fully embedded in how we serve the Victorian community so our people can benefit from, and be empowered by, secure, inclusive digital services,” he said in the strategy’s forward.

The strategy establishes a set of technology guidelines and design principles across three pillars: better, fairer, more accessible services; a digital-ready public sector; and a thriving digital economy.

Under the principles, the government will become “cloud by design” for platforms and infrastructure, and will only “invest in on-premises infrastructure” if cloud is deemed unsuitable.

In light of this shift, the government also plans to adapt budgeting frameworks that allow it to “take a more agile approach to funding digital initiatives”, following in the footsteps of other jurisdictions.

“We will take an agile approach to investment by providing staged funding for digital initiatives. This will enable us to respond faster to changes,” the strategy states.

The government also plans to pursue “wider opportunities for common, connected platforms to accelerate the pace of change” by “tak[ing] time to understand shared needs”.

A number of common platforms already exist across government, including the Service Victoria platform that is increasingly used to delivery citizen-facing services and, more recently, identity services.

But the strategy reveals plans to further reshape government around individuals and businesses to “focus on the customer” and ensure services are inclusive and accessible.

By adopting a ‘tell us once’ approach and driving further personalisation, platforms are expected to become increasingly low- or no-touch.

The government also expects greater use of artificial intelligence and robotic process automation for repetitive tasks.

But it will set “ethical guardrails across sectors more broadly for the use of personal data, AI and other emerging technology”.

The government also plans to take a “reuse before rent before buy before build” approach to software, an evolution on the “reuse, cloud, buy, then build” approach in the previous strategy.

The four-step approach means the government will only subscribe to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product or buy off-the-shelf software if no “fit for purpose” solution already exists.

The government will only build software solutions as a last resort, much like the approach it plans to take with cloud.

Procurement also features heavily in the strategy, with the government envisaging reforms that lead to “quicker, simpler processes for tendering, procuring and mobilising work” in the future.

“We will renew our focus on Victorian businesses acting as suppliers for technology and implementing new digital platforms,” the strategy states.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud governmentit state government strategy victoria victoria government

Sponsored Whitepapers

The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW to bring facial verification to digital channels

Service NSW to bring facial verification to digital channels
Vandals topple second Vic NBN wireless tower in four years

Vandals topple second Vic NBN wireless tower in four years
NAB lands Westpac's consumer division head of tech

NAB lands Westpac's consumer division head of tech
Australia Post deploys wearable contact tracing tech for staff

Australia Post deploys wearable contact tracing tech for staff

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?