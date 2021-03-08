VicRoads to partner with private sector for rego system overhaul

By on
VicRoads to partner with private sector for rego system overhaul

Joint venture model proposed.

The Victorian government will partially privatise VicRoads for up to the next 40 years in a bid to rebuild the state’s legacy registration and licensing IT system.

Treasurer Tim Pallas revealed the in-principle decision on Friday, with the state’s roads agency expected to adopt a “joint venture model” for registration, licensing and custom plates later this year.

The decision follows a scoping study that found such a model was the “best way to develop modern registration and licencing services”.

The government has pledged to retain ownership of motorists’ data, as well as the “vital functions” of pricing, road access and safety. It has also committed to retaining all current VicRoads staff.

“We’re going to put in place a joint venture partnership with the private sector to ensure that we get a modernised, adaptable service,” Pallas told a media conference on Friday.

“This is not privatisation, it’s effectively a partnership that hopefully will work for the Victorian people… [and] hopefully get them the IT system they deserve”.

The joint venture will see a private provider rebuild the state’s registration and licensing systems, which have been a thorn in the government’s side for at least the past decade.

The government’s last attempt to rebuild the system, called the registration and licensing (RandL) project, was dumped by the government in 2015 at the cost of nearly $100 million.

Pallas said that the joint partnership would allow the government to deliver a better experience for motorists, while also protecting jobs at VicRoads.

“The private sector is much better at delivering these tools. They are also much better at being responsive to customer needs,” he said.

The government will now develop a joint venture proposal to guide its search for a partner, with superannuation funds, banks and IT firms expected to take an interest.

It is expected to commence any engagement with the private sector later this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentit outsourcing software state government strategy vicroads victoria victorian government

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR

CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR
NSW Police green-lights Mark43 for $1bn COPS overhaul

NSW Police green-lights Mark43 for $1bn COPS overhaul
Urgent patches out for exploited Exchange Server zero-days

Urgent patches out for exploited Exchange Server zero-days
NBN Co to start consulting on gigabit speeds for FTTC

NBN Co to start consulting on gigabit speeds for FTTC
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?