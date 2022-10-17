Vic gov to help develop digital skills in manufacturing

The Victorian state government wants to help manufacturers build digital skills among staff with assistance from a new grants scheme.

Applications are now open for local manufacturers to receive up to $5000 in put towards growing digital skills amongst staff.

The $4.5 million digital jobs for manufacturing program will fund up to five employees in online, part-time industry-endorsed digital courses such as machine learning and AI, cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics and digital marketing.

Courses also cover CRM skills, IT support, enterprise resource planning, product management plus other web design and user experience streams.

The 12-week training courses will be operated through Victorian universities, TAFEs and training providers.

The courses are set to run across January, May and September 2023 and January and April 2024.

The program will also include additional specialist courses in robotic process automation, computer-aided design or manufacturing and additive manufacturing in the May 2023 rounds.

Applications open mid-October and the program will run until June 2024.