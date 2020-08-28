UTS launches new advanced manufacturing centre

UTS has opened a new Centre for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) to support the Australian manufacturing sector's response to technology changes.

Advanced manufacturing processes integrate high-precision tools and IT for either custom or mass-produced items that can often be made with new materials while producing less waste.

CAM was established to work with industry to understand and explore how communications technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), and data science can make manufacturing businesses more efficient and sustainable.

UTS said the centre will help Australian manufacturers develop skills to maintain and expand local manufacturing activities, supporting Australian job development in the process.

The centre adds to the number of industrial research facilities at the university, which also include the ProtoSpace and Tech Lab testbed for 5G, IoT and robotics.

It is led by Professor Jochen Deuse from the UTS School of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering.

“We want to be the first choice for industry collaboration and to supply graduates to work in a dynamic and agile industry," Deuse said.

The centre has already partnered with vendors like Siemens, Balluf, Marley Flow Control and RapidMiner on jointly-funded projects with Alrick Healthcare, the Defence Innovation Network, Australian Wool Innovation, and Innovation Connections.

Along with industry training, CAM will also lead the university’s government-funded pilot associate degree in advanced manufacturing, as will as the recently announced ARC Industrial Transformation Training Centre in Collaborative Robotics.