UTS builds digital twin for research brewery

By on
5G private network connects “nano breweries” in Germany and Australia.

The University of Technology Sydney has put together a digital twin for a microbrewery.

Set up in the university’s Advanced Manufacturing and Industrial Data Science test-bed, the “nano-brewery” has a physical twin in TU Dortmund University in Germany, with a Nokia private 5G network connecting the two facilities.

Production data collected at each step of the brewing process, both at UTS and TU Dortmund, feeds a cloud-based digital twin that provides process optimisation.

The private network forms part of the Nokia 5G Futures Lab, established at UTS last November to support the university’s Industry 4.0 projects.

It uses the company’s FastMile 5G gateways, connected to AirScale Indoor Radio small cells. 

Other Industry 4.0 work the network supports include the UTS/Nokia “5G connected Cobots” project.

“Our goal is to promote Industry 4.0 principles to local industry by offering a testbed that gives partners the keys to improve their own manufacturing processes and gain business intelligence,” said Professor Jochen Deuse, Director of Centre for Advanced Manufacturing at UTS.

“Our international collaboration with TU Dortmund and Nokia allows us to globalize the outcomes of our testbed.”

