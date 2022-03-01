US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor

Researchers with cyber security firm Symantec say they have uncovered a “highly sophisticated” Chinese hacking tool that has escaped public attention for more than a decade.

Named Daxin by Symantec, the security vendor said it is without doubt the most advanced China-linked malware its researchers had seen.

Daxin is a malicious Windows operating system kernel driver with advanced communications capabilities that allow it to relay messages via infected computers in an organisation, and communicate with legitimate services on target networks through tunnelling.

By hijacking legitimate network transmission control protocol (TCP/IP) connections, looking for specific pattens that trigger digital key exchanges for encrypted traffic sessions, Daxin is able to bypass strict firewall rules, Symantec found.

The backdoor can read and write arbitrary files on infected computers, and start various processes and interact with them in a stealthy fashion.

Daxin can also add components to augment its built-in functionality, Symantec said.

Symantec said that while Daxin was used as late as November 2021 for attacks, the earliest samples of the malware date back to 2013, with all the advanced features that the security vendor now has discovered.

The vendor believes it is likely that Daxin is based on an even older piece of malware, Zala or Exforel, dating back to 2009 and which was used by the same threat actor.

Symantec has shared the Daxin discovery with US government security agencies that it is partnering with under the Joint Cyber Defence Collaborative.

"It’s something we haven’t seen before," said Clayton Romans, associate director with the US Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

"This is the exact type of information we’re hoping to receive."

"The capabilities of this malware are remarkable and would be extremely difficult to detect without this public research," said Neil Jenkins, chief analytics officer at the Cyber Threat Alliance, a non-profit group that brings together cybersecurity experts to share data.

Daxin’s victims included high-level, non-Western government agencies in Asia and Africa, including Ministries of Justice, Symantec's technical director Vikram Thakur said.

Romans said he did know of affected organisations in the United States, but there were infections all around the globe, which the US government was helping to notify.

The Daxin discovery comes after Chinese security vendor Pangu Lab claimed to have found an advanced backdoor and remote control malware, Bvp47, that it attributed to The Equation Group hackers, which have been linked to the US National Security Agency.

Additional reporting by iTnews.