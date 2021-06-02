US seizes two domains used in cyber attacks that mimicked USAID communications

The US Justice Department seized two Internet domains that had been used in spear-phishing attacks that mimicked email communications from the US Agency for International Development.

The Justice Department said that it seized two command-and-control (C2) and malware distribution domains on May 28 after winning a court order to do so.

The seizure was done in hopes of identifying groups that had been victimised and stopping future victimisation.

Microsoft said last week that Nobelium, a Russian group which had been behind the SolarWinds cyber attack identified last year, had turned to targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations.

"Friday’s court-authorised domain seizures reflect the FBI Washington Field Office’s continued commitment to cyber victims in our region," said assistant director in charge Steven D'Antuono of the FBI’s Washington field office.