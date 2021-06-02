Check your spam folder: iTnews has changed email provider so your newsletters may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

US seizes two domains used in cyber attacks that mimicked USAID communications

By on
US seizes two domains used in cyber attacks that mimicked USAID communications

Used for C2 and malware distribution.

The US Justice Department seized two Internet domains that had been used in spear-phishing attacks that mimicked email communications from the US Agency for International Development.

The Justice Department said that it seized two command-and-control (C2) and malware distribution domains on May 28 after winning a court order to do so.

The seizure was done in hopes of identifying groups that had been victimised and stopping future victimisation.

Microsoft said last week that Nobelium, a Russian group which had been behind the SolarWinds cyber attack identified last year, had turned to targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations.

"Friday’s court-authorised domain seizures reflect the FBI Washington Field Office’s continued commitment to cyber victims in our region," said assistant director in charge Steven D'Antuono of the FBI’s Washington field office.

