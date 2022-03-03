US says Ericsson's Iraq misconduct breached 2019 deal

By on
US says Ericsson's Iraq misconduct breached 2019 deal

DoJ unhappy with lack of disclosure.

Ericsson says the US Justice Department has accused it of breaking terms of a 2019 deal with prosecutors by failing to properly disclose misconduct and compliance failures in Iraq.

The network equipment maker, which has been at the centre of a scandal over possible payments to Islamic State, said US authorities determined it failed to make sufficient disclosures about its activities in Iraq, before entering a deferred prosecution agreement in 2019 with the Justice Department to resolve a probe into years of alleged corruption in China, Vietnam and Djibouti.

The Justice Department also said the firm failed to make proper disclosures after the deal was signed, Ericsson said in a statement.

Under the terms of the 2019 deal, the Justice Department agreed to hold off prosecuting Ericsson for three years if it paid over $1 billion (A$1.4 billion) in penalties and other fees, implemented "rigorous internal controls", complied with US laws and cooperated fully on any ongoing investigations.

Ericsson chief executive officer Borje Ekholm acknowledged the "systemic internal control failures" previously detailed by US prosecutors.

"We had a culture that didn't allow us to capture wrongdoings," he told Reuters, noting the firm has been focused on boosting compliance in recent years.

Details emerged last month about the company's separate issues in Iraq, which have caused Ericsson shares to lose more than a third of their value.

Ericsson disclosed that a 2019 internal probe had identified payments designed to circumvent Iraqi customs at a time when militant organisations, including Islamic State, controlled some routes.

Ericsson, which saw shares sink nearly 10 percent on Wednesday, said it was cooperating with the Justice Department and that it was too early to predict the outcome of the breach, including potential fines.

"We need to understand what that means in detail. We received a communication last night that there was insufficient disclosure," Ekholm said.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Ericsson in October disclosed receiving notice of a breach, but did not provide further details.

Ericsson's internal investigation into the Iraq payments "could not identify that any Ericsson employee was directly involved in financing terrorist organisations," the company said.

Though such agreement breaches have been historically rare, the Justice Department has issued such notices in recent months as it seeks to root out corporate misconduct.

Ericsson's notice underscores the growing legal risks for corporate actors accused of repeat offenses.

In October, US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco laid out policies that included heightened scrutiny of repeat corporate offenders.

The agency has been questioning how broadly to continue deferring prosecutions in exchange for penalties and promises of compliance.

Some applauded the tougher stance from US authorities.

"It's a welcome change, though even more welcome would be for the DOJ to cast aside its failed experiment in routinely granting corporate wrongdoers leniency agreements," said Rick Claypool of the watchdog group Public Citizen.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
america corruption doj ericsson iraq strategy telco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW driver's licence data stolen in Accellion breach

NSW driver's licence data stolen in Accellion breach
US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor

US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor
Services Australia gets new CISO

Services Australia gets new CISO
Kmart Australia continues bulking up its tech teams

Kmart Australia continues bulking up its tech teams

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?