US DOJ accuses Google of dragging its feet in antitrust trial

By on
US DOJ accuses Google of dragging its feet in antitrust trial

Baulks at some search terms.

The US Department of Justice accused Google of dragging its feet in providing documents in preparation for a trial on allegations that it broke antitrust law while the search and advertising giant said the government was being unreasonable.

In a joint filing, the Justice Department said that Google had baulked at some search terms that the government wanted it to use to locate relevant documents.

The Justice Department estimated the request to Google would produce 4.85 million documents.

It also said that Google had refused to agree to dozens of additional "custodians," essentially people whose emails and other documents would be searched as part of pre-trial document production.

Google, for its part, said that they had reviewed more than 12 million documents for the government's case, and expressed concern at the growing number of custodians whose documents were sought.

"The DOJ Plaintiffs' proposal is unreasonable and not proportional to the needs of this case," Google said in the filing.

The cases under discussion are the federal government and one of the state lawsuits against Google. Those actions are two of the five antitrust lawsuits filed against Big Tech last year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
antitrust doj google slow software us

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage
Wrongly removed key caused Azure Active Directory outage

Wrongly removed key caused Azure Active Directory outage
Jemena "really mines" Victoria's masses of smart meter data for the first time

Jemena "really mines" Victoria's masses of smart meter data for the first time
ATO taps iProov for myGovID face verification

ATO taps iProov for myGovID face verification
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?