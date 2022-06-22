US congressional leaders meet on semiconductor chips bill

By on
US congressional leaders meet on semiconductor chips bill

Seeking agreement to subsidise US semiconductor manufacturing.

US congressional leaders have sought to forge a US$52 billion (A$75 billion) bipartisan deal to subsidise American semiconductor manufacturing and boost chip-makers' competitiveness with Chinese technology.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi, senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, met with house Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to try to hammer out a compromise.

"We're working on it now," Schumer said as he headed into the meeting.

A persistent shortage of chips has disrupted the automotive and electronics industries, forcing some firms to scale back production.

The two chambers have passed similar bills but key differences must be resolved.

The Senate legislation, passed in June 2021, included US$52 billion for chips subsidies and authorised another US$200 billion to boost US scientific and technological innovation to compete with China.

The House version, passed in February, is nearly 3,000 pages long and includes a number of trade proposals not in the Senate bill. Some House provisions are likely to be removed for lack of approval in the Senate, officials say.

Democrats have warned that major investments in new US chip production could be jeopardised without action from Congress.

Democratic senator Mark Warner told Reuters last week "the clock is ticking."

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and Indiana governor Eric Holcomb said in a joint opinion piece for the Indianapolis Business Journal that governors of both parties "overwhelmingly agree that federal action is critical not only to address the semiconductor shortage we all face but also to realign national research and economic development priorities and leapfrog our adversaries."

Punchbowl News reported the planned congressional meeting earlier.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
americachipscongresshardwareintelqualcommsemiconductorssenatesubsidy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

In pictures: The 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards

In pictures: The 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards
Australia Post's telco transformation named top IT project

Australia Post's telco transformation named top IT project
Border Force searched more than 40,000 devices in five years

Border Force searched more than 40,000 devices in five years
SA Police ignores Adelaide council plea for facial recognition ban on CCTV

SA Police ignores Adelaide council plea for facial recognition ban on CCTV

Digital Nation

IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?