US authorities release ransomware threat assessment tool

By on
US authorities release ransomware threat assessment tool

Aims to counter top destructive threat.

The US government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency has released a new self-assessment tool to help organisations to understand their cybersecurity posture in the wake of ongoing ransomware threats.

Called the Ransomware Readiness Assessment (RRA), the module was released as part of the 10.3.0 update to CISA's Cyber Security Evaluation Toolkit (CSET) on Github.

The RRA tool comes with a tutorial and a set of questions tiered as basic, intermediate and advanced.

CISA intends for organisations to focus on the basics at first, and then implement best practices in the intermediate and advanced sections.

CSET and RRA are released under the permissive MIT license, and run on Windows with a standalone installer.

The cyber security toolkit can also be built from source code, if preferred.

Several other cyber security tools have been released by CISA, including the Malcolm network traffic sniffer and the Cloud Optimised Operations Lab (COOL) security assessment environment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisa cset ransomware security software united states

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes

Events

Most Read Articles

LinkedIn denies data breach with 700 million records

LinkedIn denies data breach with 700 million records
ATO embeds TigerGraph graph database to fight tax avoidance

ATO embeds TigerGraph graph database to fight tax avoidance
Westpac outs NPP as enabler for abusive payment messages

Westpac outs NPP as enabler for abusive payment messages
Britain bans Binance in latest cryptocurrency crackdown

Britain bans Binance in latest cryptocurrency crackdown

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?