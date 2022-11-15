University of Wollongong seeks data and analytics chief

By on
University of Wollongong seeks data and analytics chief

To front new division.

The University of Wollongong is seeking a chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) to lead a newly-created data and analytics division.

In a recruitment advertisement posted to LinkedIn, the university explained that the CDAO will develop a whole-of-enterprise data analytics vision and strategy for the university, “embedding a data-based decision-making culture across the organisation.”

A university spokesperson told iTnews the new division is “a relatively lean unit of approximately 13 staff, but with a role that will ensure best practice data governance and support across the university.”

The spokesperson said that because of the massive change the higher education sector is undergoing, “Universities need to apply the same rigour and data-informed approaches as they do for research and teaching to achieving their strategies and operational effectiveness."

“How we manage data safely and effectively is a major focus for all organisations and universities manage a host of complex data,” the spokesperson said.

“At UOW, we recognise the importance of data informed decision making and the need for analytical approaches that can improve our student experience, graduate outcomes and enable staff to work efficiently and effectively.”

The role reports to deputy vice chancellor for strategy and planning Sean Brawley, who was appointed to his role early in 2022.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cdaochief data and analytics officerstrategytraining & developmentuniversity of wollongong

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW CEO Damon Rees steps down

Service NSW CEO Damon Rees steps down
Intrepid Travel appoints CTO to lead digital transformation

Intrepid Travel appoints CTO to lead digital transformation
Sydney Water uplifts data stack for real-time decisions

Sydney Water uplifts data stack for real-time decisions
Australian central bank digital currency clocks up 140 possible use cases

Australian central bank digital currency clocks up 140 possible use cases

Digital Nation

Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?