University of Wollongong seeks data and analytics chief

The University of Wollongong is seeking a chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) to lead a newly-created data and analytics division.

In a recruitment advertisement posted to LinkedIn, the university explained that the CDAO will develop a whole-of-enterprise data analytics vision and strategy for the university, “embedding a data-based decision-making culture across the organisation.”

A university spokesperson told iTnews the new division is “a relatively lean unit of approximately 13 staff, but with a role that will ensure best practice data governance and support across the university.”

The spokesperson said that because of the massive change the higher education sector is undergoing, “Universities need to apply the same rigour and data-informed approaches as they do for research and teaching to achieving their strategies and operational effectiveness."

“How we manage data safely and effectively is a major focus for all organisations and universities manage a host of complex data,” the spokesperson said.

“At UOW, we recognise the importance of data informed decision making and the need for analytical approaches that can improve our student experience, graduate outcomes and enable staff to work efficiently and effectively.”

The role reports to deputy vice chancellor for strategy and planning Sean Brawley, who was appointed to his role early in 2022.