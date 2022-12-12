University of Adelaide hunts for CISO

Existing CISO makes internal move.

University of Adelaide is looking for a new chief information security officer after incumbent Shuichi Sakai made an undisclosed internal move.

"[Sakai] has been successfully appointed to another role within the institution, which has left the vacancy we are recruiting,” a spokesperson told iTnews. 

The movement was disclosed by a Linkedin advertisement for a new CISO, though the advertisement has since been closed off; the spokesperson said it had been "posted by mistake" and hiring would instead run through an undisclosed recruitment firm.

The new CISO will be responsible for monitoring and managing current and emerging cyber security threats, ensuring operational and capital budgets are managed within corporate allocation, identifying and implementing opportunities for innovation, and working closely with external stakeholders, government authorities including the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

Sakai has worked at the university for 10-and-a-half years. He was appointed as a senior risk and security specialist in 2012 and promoted to CISO in 2018. 

Prior to that, he worked at EY as a senior manager of IT risk and assurance, and at multinational auto and truck parts manufacturer Bridgestone as an internal auditor and corporate planning officer. 

Sakai did not reply to a request for comment.

