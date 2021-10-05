Ukrainian police arrest hacker who allegedly caused $200m damage to global firms

Ukrainian police said they had arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than US$150 million (A$200 million).

The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely, a police statement said.

The victims included "world-famous energy and tourism companies", it added.

The hacker was caught with the help of law enforcement officials from the United States, France, Europol and Interpol.

Police conducted searches at the homes of the defendant and his relatives.

"As a result, computer equipment, mobile phones, vehicles and more than 360 thousand dollars in cash were seized.

"In addition, US$1.3 million was blocked on the attacker's cryptocurrencies," the police said.

Europol said in a separate statement that "two prolific ransomware operators known for their extortionate ransom demands" were arrested in coordinated raids.

"The organised crime group is suspected of having committed a string of targeted attacks against very large industrial groups in Europe and North America from April 2020 onwards," Europol said.

"The criminals would deploy malware and steal sensitive data from these companies, before encrypting their files.

"They would then proceed to offer a decryption key in return for a ransom payment of several millions of euros, threatening to leak the stolen data on the dark web should their demands not be met."