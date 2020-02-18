UK to invest £1.2 billion in weather and climate supercomputer

By on
UK to invest &#163;1.2 billion in weather and climate supercomputer

Says it will be the world's most powerful rig.

The British government will invest £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) in what it says is the world's most powerful supercomputer to provide more accurate weather and climate forecasts.

The new supercomputer, which will be managed by the country's Met Office, will be used to help more accurately predict storms, select the most suitable locations for flood defences and predict changes to the global climate.

It will enable better forecasting for airports so they can plan for potential disruption and provide more detailed information for the energy sector so it can prevent potential energy blackouts and surges.

The Met Office's current supercomputers reach their end of life in late 2022. The first phase of the new supercomputer will increase the Met Office computing capacity by six times, the government said on Monday.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
boris johnson cloud hardware

Most Read Articles

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer
CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps

CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps
Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX
Suncorp's stalled Oracle core banking replacement disappears from view

Suncorp's stalled Oracle core banking replacement disappears from view
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Explore Innovative private cloud solutions that work for you
Explore Innovative private cloud solutions that work for you
How to drive performance, efficiency and cost savings with HCI
How to drive performance, efficiency and cost savings with HCI
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?