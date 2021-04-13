UiPath aims for nearly US$26 billion valuation in IPO

By on
UiPath aims for nearly US$26 billion valuation in IPO

Process automation vendor to float.

UiPath is targeting a valuation of nearly US$26 billion (A$34 billion) in its US initial public offering (IPO), as demand soars for its robotic process automation services from companies shifting to remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company plans to sell 6.8 million shares, while existing shareholders will sell an additional 14.5 million shares as part of the offering, a regulatory filing on Monday showed.

The offering will be priced at between US$43 and US$50 per share, raising about US$1.06 billion at the top end of the range.

New York-based UiPath, the latest tech firm seeking to tap into the red-hot US IPO market, was valued at US$35 billion during a funding round earlier this year.

The company uses artificial intelligence and low-code tools to help large corporations and government agencies automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as accounting and human resources, a service that has gained popularity during the pandemic.

Founded in 2005 as a 10-people team based in Bucharest, Romania, by former Microsoft executive Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, revenue surged during the health crisis, a filing last month revealed.

Automation platforms had an addressable market of about US$65 billion, a Bain & Co report estimated in March, as companies step up efforts to simplify operations and cut costs.

UiPath’s net losses narrowed significantly to US$92.4 million in the year ended January 31, 2021, from US$519.9 million a year earlier, as it became cash flow positive.

UiPath, with investors including Accel, Coatue, Dragoneer, IVP and Sequoia, had nearly 8000 customers at the end of January.

It competes with UK-based Blue Prism and Automation Anywhere.

It will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PATH”. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
automation finance ipa ipo rpa software uipath

Sponsored Whitepapers

Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords

Events

Most Read Articles

Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage

Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage
Virgin Australia rebuilds its IT leadership team

Virgin Australia rebuilds its IT leadership team
NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank

NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank
Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide

Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?