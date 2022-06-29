Uber ex-security chief must face fraud charges

By on
Uber ex-security chief must face fraud charges

Accused of hacking cover up.

A US federal judge said a former Uber Technologies security chief must face wire fraud charges over his alleged role in trying to cover up a 2016 hacking that exposed personal information of 57 million passengers and drivers.

The US Department of Justice had in December added the three charges against Joseph Sullivan to an earlier indictment, saying he arranged to pay money to two hackers in exchange for their silence, while trying to conceal the hacking from passengers, drivers and the US Federal Trade Commission.

US District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco rejected Sullivan's claim that prosecutors did not adequately allege he concealed the hacking to ensure that Uber drivers would not flee and would continue paying service fees.

Orrick also rejected Sullivan's claim that the people allegedly deceived were Uber's then-chief executive, Travis Kalanick, and its general counsel, not drivers.

"Those purported misrepresentations, though not made directly to Uber drivers, were part of a larger scheme to defraud them" according to the indictment, Orrick wrote.

Lawyers for Sullivan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sullivan also faces two obstruction charges.

The defendant was originally indicted in September 2020, and is believed to be the first corporate information security officer criminally charged with concealing a hacking.

Prosecutors said Sullivan arranged to pay the hackers US$100,000 (A$144,633) in bitcoin, and have them sign nondisclosure agreements that falsely stated they had not stolen data.

Uber had a bounty program designed to reward security researchers who report flaws, not to cover up data thefts.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's current chief executive, fired Sullivan after learning the extent of the breach.

In September 2018, the San Francisco-based company paid US$148 million to settle claims by all 50 US states and Washington, DC that it was too slow to reveal the hacking.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chiefcoveruphackingsecuritytrialuber

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation
Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early

Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early
NBN Co taking orders for 'non-premises' connections

NBN Co taking orders for 'non-premises' connections
Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?