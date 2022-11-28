Two Victorians charged in help desk scam investigation

By on
Two Victorians charged in help desk scam investigation

Netherlands-based service provided spoofed phone numbers.

An international police operation that shut down a telephone spoofing service has led to the arrest of two Victorians over alleged scamming that netted them $1 million.

The Australian Federal Police announced the arrests on Friday, saying the Metropolitan Police in London had notified them about the scam.

The iSpoof service enabled perpetrators of help desk fraud by letting scammers appear as though they were calling from legitimate numbers of banks, tax office, and other bodies.

It also allowed scammers to generate one-time-PINs, to make them look more genuine.

The service was first discovered last year by The Central Netherlands Cybercrime Team, during an investigation into help desk fraud.

They found iSpoof was hosted on servers located in the Dutch city of Almere, and when they learned the operator of the service was based in London, they brought the Metropolitan Police into the investigation, and that led to a larger international operation.

iSpoof’s owner was arrested in London early in November, two Dutch nationals were also arrested, the FBI took control of the server, and according to Europol, arrests have also been made in Australia, the USA, Ukraine and Canada.

The AFP said it searched properties in “Boronia, Brighton and Brookfield where electronic devices, including mobile phones, computers and tablets, fake licenses, bank cards and Medicare cards and small amounts of illicit drugs were located”.

A 16-year-old Brookfield teen and a 30-year-old Boronia man have been charged with producing false or misleading documents, and computer crimes.

Both have been released on bail to appear again in December 2022 and February 2023 respectively.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
afpaustralian federal policeispoofscamsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Defence starts search for CIO

Defence starts search for CIO
AWS discloses AppSync vulnerability

AWS discloses AppSync vulnerability
DuluxGroup on the hunt for CISO

DuluxGroup on the hunt for CISO
Senate committee stamps privacy breach penalties

Senate committee stamps privacy breach penalties

Digital Nation

Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?