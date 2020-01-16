Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted

By on
Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted

After Constitutional Court rules two-year block a violation of freedom of expression.

Turkey restored access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of freedom of expression.

The detailed version of the ruling published in the Official Gazette opened the way for an end to the ban, put in place in April 2017 due to entries that accused Turkey of having links to terrorist organisations.

Access to the website is set to be restored once the ruling, passed by a 10-to-six majority in the court, has been conveyed to the telecommunications watchdog.

Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organisation that hosts Wikipedia, had applied to Turkey's highest court to challenge the block.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
security strategy turkey wikipedia
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019
NBN Co upgrades small portion of slow FTTN services to full fibre

NBN Co upgrades small portion of slow FTTN services to full fibre
IBM appoints new Asia Pacific chief

IBM appoints new Asia Pacific chief
Vodafone claims all NBN services are uncommercial

Vodafone claims all NBN services are uncommercial
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?